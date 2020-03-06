Proper hand sanitizer use: what you need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Health experts continue to emphasize the importance of washing your hands with soap and water to avoid the spread of viruses. But what happens when soap and water aren't available?

It's important to note, hand sanitizer should not be used as an alternative to washing hands, and only used if soap and water are not available.

If you do have to use hand sanitizer, the Centers for Disease Control says to place to the recommended amount of product on your hand, and rub all over until your hands are dry.

It's also important to note, the CDC says to be effective, the sanitizer you use should contain a 60-95% concentration of alcohol. Sanitizers with anything less than 60% merely reduce the growth of germs, rather than completely killing them.

The CDC also says hand sanitizer works best in clinical settings like hospitals, however, it is less effective if hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

Following these tips can help you fight off germs and viruses. But again, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or the length of the 'Happy Birthday Song' twice is the most effective way of killing those germs on your hands.

For more information on hand proper hand sanitizer use check out the CDC's website by clicking here.