River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until Sunday morning.

* At 12PM Friday the stage was 10.02 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Friday March

06.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 10.1 feet by Saturday March

07. The river will fall below flood stage late Saturday March 07.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&