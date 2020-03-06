River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* until Sunday morning.
* At 12PM Friday the stage was 10.02 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Friday March
06.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 10.1 feet by Saturday March
07. The river will fall below flood stage late Saturday March 07.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.
&&