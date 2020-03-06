River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 12PM Friday the stage was 12.14 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Wednesday
March 04.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 12.7 feet by Monday March 09
then begin falling.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural
lands begins, and water reaches the road on 190th Avenue near 240th
Street.
&&