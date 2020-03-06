River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 12PM Friday the stage was 12.14 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Wednesday

March 04.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 12.7 feet by Monday March 09

then begin falling.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural

lands begins, and water reaches the road on 190th Avenue near 240th

Street.

&&