Warm weekend weather ahead coupled with gusty winds

Red Flag Warning in effect Saturday starting at noon until 8 PM for Western Niobrara Valley

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a pleasant Friday, and that nice weather looks to continue into the weekend.

Today was mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

There was a mild wind throughout the day, with sustained winds around 15-20 mph.

Tonight, the skies will stay clear, and the low will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday brings the temperatures back up, with a high in the upper 60s, and a few more clouds overhead.

It will be breezy, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

But otherwise, a very pleasant winter day.

Saturday night will continue to see those wind gusts.

The sky will still be mostly cloudy, and the low will be on the warm side, dropping to only the mid 40s.

Sunday will be sunny, and gets even warmer, with a high near 70.

The winds will be mild. It’s looking like another winter weekend to get outside and enjoy it.

Very late Sunday night has a chance of rain, and temperatures start to go back down.

Monday has a chance of morning rain, followed by cloudy skies.

The high will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday morning could start with snow, which will become rain into the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s high will be near 50.

Late Tuesday night the rain chances return.

Wednesday and Thursday have another chance of rain, with highs in the mid 50s.