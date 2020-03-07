Another nice day to end the weekend, but gusty winds continue

Red Flag Warning in effect for Western Niobrara Valley, Shelby and Harrison County until 8 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a bit of a windy Saturday, but otherwise it was another day of nice weather.

The sky was partly cloudy, and the high reached the upper 60s.

Tonight the clouds will decrease and the winds will stay gusty, reaching up to 30 mph.

The low will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm, but the wind gusts will continue to reach up to 30 mph.

The high will be near 70.

Sunday night could see some rain showers.

Monday could start with morning rain. Monday’s high will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday has rain chances in the afternoon and into the night.

The high will be near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 50s.

Saturday has a chance of snow followed by rain. The high will be near 50.