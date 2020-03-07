Educators gather in Sioux City to learn about the challenges students face in school systems

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kids today may face many new challenges in modern school systems and educators are learning how to help.

Educators from a variety of major education associations gathered at a summit to share ideas about these challenges.

They hope to bring educators knowledge of the struggles and obstacles students face in today's public school systems.

The president of the Nebraska State Education Association says what happens outside the classroom plays a role in what educators have to face.

"We're really focused on what's impacting our students, whether it's racial, social justice issues, whether we are dealing with trauma-informed or trauma-sensitive classrooms, the baggage that they're bringing into the classroom and how we can work with those studenst to best educate them across the district and across the states," said Paul Schulte, Vice President of the Nebraska State Education Association.

The summit came together as part of a partnership between the South Dakota Education Association, the Iowa State Education Association, the Nebraska State Education Association, and the Northwest Area Education Agency.

The president of the Iowa State Education Association says the best thing parents can do is work with teachers and school officials to help create a healthy learning environment for students.

"The classroom teacher, the building administrator, and the parents shouldn't have to do all of this on their own, that they are working collaboratively together and they need to understand that we are all here for the sole purpose of helping that child become a productive member in a democratic society," said Mike Beranek, President of the Iowa State Education Association.

Beranek also says public schools need more funding to properly deal with the issues students face.

With events like these, educators can hopefully learn about the issues students face and secure more resources for school services in the future.