One sent to juvenile courts after making threat on Snapchat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Sioux City Police say they received a report of a juvenile making a threat on Saturday- off of school grounds.

Police say a juvenile sent a threatening Snapchat but had no intention of carrying out the threat, nor had the means.

Police say the juvenile was referred to juvenile courts for harassment.

The Sioux City Police Department adds that they work closely with the Sioux City Community School District to address concerns or safety, and immediately investigate any threat made- whether serious or in jest.