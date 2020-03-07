Ponca falls just short of first girls basketball title

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Ponca girls fell to Hastings St. Cecilia 41-37 in the class C-2 championship game. The Indians were making their second title game appearance and fell just short of their first ever state championship.

Ponca took a 21-15 lead into the half, but Hasting St. Cecilia got on a run in the third quarter taking a 30-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bluehawks would lead by as many as six points. Ponca kept it close all the way to the end but fell just short.

Kaci Day led the way for the Indians with 17 points. Ashlyn Kingsbury added 15.