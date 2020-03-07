Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 6 PM CST this evening.
* Affected Area…In Iowa, Fire Weather Zone 055 Harrison and
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone
045 Washington.
* Winds…South 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts…Any fires that develop will grow quickly and spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&