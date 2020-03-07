Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR

WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red

Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

* Affected Area…In Iowa, Fire Weather Zone 055 Harrison and

Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone

045 Washington.

* Winds…South 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will grow quickly and spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&