Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

9:58 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

* Affected Area…In Iowa, Fire Weather Zone 055 Harrison and
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone
045 Washington.

* Winds…South 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will grow quickly and spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

