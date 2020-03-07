River Flood Warning from SAT 3:51 AM CST until TUE 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* until Tuesday morning.

* At 03AM Saturday the stage was 16.00 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 16.2 feet by Sunday March 08.

The river will fall below flood stage Monday March 09.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with

significant flooding of agricultural lands.

&&