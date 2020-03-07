River Flood Warning from SAT 3:51 AM CST until TUE 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Big Sioux River At Akron.
* until Tuesday morning.
* At 03AM Saturday the stage was 16.00 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 16.2 feet by Sunday March 08.
The river will fall below flood stage Monday March 09.
* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with
significant flooding of agricultural lands.
&&