River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.

* until further notice.

* At 06AM Saturday the stage was 14.00 (Estimated) feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Saturday

March 07.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 15.6 feet by Wednesday March

11. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 15.5 feet…Water reaches the bottom of the bridge

on highway 19 near Lodi, and 306th Street near Hub City will flood

along with several other county roads.

&&