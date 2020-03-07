River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.
* until further notice.
* At 06AM Saturday the stage was 14.00 (Estimated) feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Saturday
March 07.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 15.6 feet by Wednesday March
11. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 15.5 feet…Water reaches the bottom of the bridge
on highway 19 near Lodi, and 306th Street near Hub City will flood
along with several other county roads.
