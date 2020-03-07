River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Yankton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Above Yankton.
* from late tonight until further notice.
* At 10AM Saturday the stage was 11.52 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday March 08 and crest near
12.5 feet by Tuesday March 10. Additional rises may be possible
thereafter.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Significant agricultural flooding
begins.
&&