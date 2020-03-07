River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* from late tonight until further notice.

* At 10AM Saturday the stage was 11.52 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday March 08 and crest near

12.5 feet by Tuesday March 10. Additional rises may be possible

thereafter.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Significant agricultural flooding

begins.

&&