Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River near Montgomery.

* until further notice.

* At 03AM Saturday the stage was 1391.29 feet.

* Flood stage is 1391.00 feet.

* At stages near 1392 feet…170th Avenue north of Highway 9 begins

to flood.

&&