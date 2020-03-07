River Flood Watch from MON 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…Flood Watch in effect until Thursday morning…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The West Fork Des Moines River at Estherville, or From the
Iowa-Minnesota border…to near Wallingford.
* Until Thursday morning.
* At 6:00 PM Saturday the stage was 7.3 feet, or 2.7 feet below
Flood Stage.
* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…rise to Flood Stage late Monday evening. Continue rising
to 10.5 feet, or 0.5 feet above Flood Stage, Tuesday evening. Then
begin falling and go below Flood Stage Thursday morning.
* There is limited confidence in this river forecast. Forecasts may
change so monitor for updated information.
