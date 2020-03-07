Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club hosts ping pong tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club hosted its semi-annual tournament Saturday. But for the players, there's more to it than just the competition.

"Just have an exceptional group of people here playing today," said Dan Pomerenke, member of the Sgt. Bluff Table Tennis Club.

Ping Pong and community go hand in with this group of people.

"The 23rd semi-annual Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Tournament has people coming from all over the tri-state area to play their way to victory," said reporter Emily Schrad.

The Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis club was formed 12 years ago. Their tournament has now turned into something bigger than just the game.

"Well, it's turning out to be a big family reunion of table tennis enthusiasts. They come every six months and we get together and bang the ball around and have a great time," said Phil Elder, member of the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis club.

Members of the club say it's always exciting to get together with the other competitors.

They say they've seen big changes since the inaugural tournament.

"It's grown quite a bit. It's just becoming more nationally known. Great exercise, no age division. Anybody can play it, a lifetime activity. So it is growing and we'd love to see it grow more," said Pomerenke.

Ages in the tournament range from 10 to 82. Pomerenke adds being a member of the club and participating in the tournament is something he looks forward to doing.

"It's been an excellent activity for me. I'm retired, but it's just something I've picked up and thoroughly enjoy the group of people that are down here. And it's just outstanding exercise. This group is a big family" said Pomerenke.