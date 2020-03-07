Voluntary quarantine requested of Special Olympics basketball tournament participants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV)- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are requesting for basketball players, coaches and team staff who participated in the Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA on February 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to self-quarantine to limit exposure to others and monitor themselves for development of COVID-19 symptoms until Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution and as a result of initial contact investigation results of the first Nebraskan with a presumptive positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), The Three Rivers Public Health Department, Douglas County Health Department, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and other local health departments, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are investigating possible exposure to a presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019.

Officials say spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the YMCA facility that same day are at much lower risk than the direct participants. Non-participating individuals can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

Evidence to date suggests that this virus doesn't stay in the environment for an extended period of time. Without ongoing contamination from ill people, the facility where the event was held isn't a risk for ongoing exposure.

The Fremont Family YMCA is located at 810 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE.

