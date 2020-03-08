Colder and wetter weather set to move into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a very spring-like weekend, colder and wetter changes arrive to start the workweek.

We’ll see increasing clouds Sunday night with light rain showers developing.

There will be a chance of a few flakes of snow mixing in Monday morning with even a bit of freezing rain not out of the question as lows will be near the freezing mark.

Temperatures will then warm into the low 40s (about 25 degrees cooler than what we saw on Sunday) as light rain showers could continue into the early afternoon before shifting east.

Monday night is then looking dry before more changes arrive on Tuesday. Tuesday is looking a little warmer as highs could get close to 50 degrees.

But we’ll start to see a chance of more rain showers by later in the day with light showers continuing into early Tuesday night.

Our skies should clear out some during the day on Wednesday and temperatures will be looking pretty nice with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday are probably going to stay mostly dry for us with highs on Thursday in the mid 50s with highs on Friday closer to 50.

A bigger system then has a chance of moving in Friday night into Saturday with rain and snow a possibility as highs on Saturday get into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll likely be drying out by Sunday with highs in the 30s.