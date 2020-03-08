First Lutheran Church hosts 3rd annual Chili Cook-Off

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - While there was nice weather around Siouxland Sunday, it was a little 'chili' at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City as they hosted their 3rd annual Chili Cook-off.

Members of the church brought in their signature chili's to be tasted and judged.

People could try each of the chilies and vote for their favorite. Members of the church say the competition can get pretty heated, but in the end, it's all just for fun.

"Trying all the chilies, having everybody come together as a congregation and we just have loads of fun, yeah," said Jenni Durant, member of First Lutheran Church.

Everyone who attended the cook-off could vote for four of their favorite chilies. Winner of best chili got their name on the wall and took home the chef's hat that is passed down every year.