Heelan Girls Basketball team celebrated after winning Class 3A state championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Heelan girl's basketball team received a big welcome home Sunday after taking home the state championship.

Members of the Crusader community gathered at the O'gorman Field House gym to celebrate the returning champions. Coaches and senior players spoke on their season and thanked everyone who made it possible.

Head Coach Darron Koolstra says he's proud of the team that got them where they are today.

"It feels awesome. My first year, we won in 2010. We had senior leadership just like this year," said Koolstra. "Our senior leadership this year basically carried us from the offseason last year when we lost to all the way to today."

Koolstra adds he's also thankful for all of the community support they've received.

Senior Katelyn Stanley says winning the state title is something she'll never forget.

"It was just, it was surreal. It's still... it still doesn't feel real. It's been an unbelievable week and I'm just starting to kind of realize what just happened," said Stanley.

Although the 2020 team had an all senior line-up, Stanley says the remaining team members have a bright future and will fight for another state title.