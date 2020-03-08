Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds To Hold Press Conference About Coronavirus

It was announced late Sunday afternoon that Governor Kim Reynolds has called a press conference "to update the State of Iowa on the Coronavirus".

The news conference will be held at the Governor's Office at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

The news release says that she will be joined by the Iowa Department of Public Health, The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and The Iowa National Guard.

KTIV.com plans to live stream the news conference and a link will be posted inside this story shortly the news conference begins. It will also be available on the KTIV Facebook page.