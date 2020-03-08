River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…Flood Warning in effect until Thursday afternoon…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The West Fork Des Moines River at Estherville, or From the
Iowa-Minnesota border…to near Wallingford.
* Until Thursday afternoon.
* At 7:00 PM Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet, or 0.9 feet below Flood
Stage.
* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…rise to Flood Stage Monday morning. Continue rising to
11.2 feet, or 1.2 feet above Flood Stage, Tuesday evening. Then
begin falling and go below Flood Stage Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Mike Mickelson Park South of Iowa 9 is
inundated.
