River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…Flood Warning in effect until Thursday afternoon…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The West Fork Des Moines River at Estherville, or From the

Iowa-Minnesota border…to near Wallingford.

* Until Thursday afternoon.

* At 7:00 PM Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet, or 0.9 feet below Flood

Stage.

* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…rise to Flood Stage Monday morning. Continue rising to

11.2 feet, or 1.2 feet above Flood Stage, Tuesday evening. Then

begin falling and go below Flood Stage Thursday afternoon.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Mike Mickelson Park South of Iowa 9 is

inundated.

&&