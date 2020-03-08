River Flood Warning from SUN 6:52 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until Wednesday morning.

* At 06AM Sunday the stage was 10.11 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will remain nearly steady through

Tuesday March 10, with slow falls afterward.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

