River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.

* until further notice.

* At 07AM Sunday the stage was 14.70 (Estimated) feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Saturday

March 07.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 15.1 feet by Monday March 09

then begin falling. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 15.0 feet…Highway 19 south of Centerville could

start flooding if the levees fail.

&&