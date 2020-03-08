River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.
* until further notice.
* At 07AM Sunday the stage was 14.70 (Estimated) feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Saturday
March 07.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 15.1 feet by Monday March 09
then begin falling. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 15.0 feet…Highway 19 south of Centerville could
start flooding if the levees fail.
