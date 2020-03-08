River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* until further notice.

* At 10AM Sunday the stage was 12.15 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Sunday March

08.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 12.9 feet by

Wednesday March 11. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Significant agricultural flooding

begins.

&&