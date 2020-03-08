River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Yankton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Above Yankton.
* until further notice.
* At 10AM Sunday the stage was 12.15 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Sunday March
08.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 12.9 feet by
Wednesday March 11. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Significant agricultural flooding
begins.
