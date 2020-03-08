River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 09AM Sunday the stage was 14.54 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 14.7 feet by Monday March 09
then begin falling.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.
&&