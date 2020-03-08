River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 09AM Sunday the stage was 14.54 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 14.7 feet by Monday March 09

then begin falling.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&