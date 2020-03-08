Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials have received confirmation on two more coronavirus cases in the state.

These cases are family members of Nebraska’s first case, a 36-year-old Douglas County woman.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, these two family members had coronavirus symptoms and have been in self-quarantine since Friday and remain there.

Other close contacts of the first case have tested negative for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“We expected this to happen,” said Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work.”

Health officials say these two new cases had limited exposure to other individuals in the community. DCHD epidemiology investigators have developed a list of contacts and will be reaching out to them individually.

Those individuals will be informed of any health risks and how they can protect themselves and other potential contacts.

These are the second and third cases in Nebraska, other than individuals who were brought to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Public Health officials continue to believe the risk to the general public is low. People are encouraged to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms which include a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and notify them of your potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Health officials urge people to call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

