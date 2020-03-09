Allergy and flu symptoms: knowing the difference

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Allergy season is right around the corner and some are worried about overlapping symptoms with colds, flus, and even coronavirus. But local allergy and asthma associates say the average adult will be able to tell the difference between any of those.

Allergy and Immunology Doctor Christopher Tumpkin says patients who are not sure if they have allergies or something more serious should first check for a fever.

If there's no fever, over the counter medicine will most likely help with symptoms.

He also said the main difference between allergies and diseases like the coronavirus is the pattern of symptoms.

Allergies are likely to stay consistent and not get any better or worse without medication, whereas other serious illnesses will get worse over time if left untreated.

"The coronavirus is like a horrific flu, I mean you are sick. And the people that we're really worried about it are the people who have underlying medical problems. It's happening much more in the elderly, so if you have a secondary medical problem that you deal with and you get a horrific flu then those are the people you want to get checked out and make sure," said Dr. Tumpkin.