Another chance of rain showers to return Tuesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our workweek has started cold and wet compared to our dry and warm weekend.

It was a combination of rain and sleet that moved through Siouxland as afternoon temperatures were in the 30s.

This system will move out tonight and as we clear out our skies lows will dip into the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will start off dry, but we then could see an increase in clouds leading to some chances of afternoon rain showers again with highs in the 40s for most of us.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day and that will help our temperatures as highs head into the low 50s.

A few rain showers could move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with highs on Thursday in the low 50s again.

Friday may be just a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Then Friday night and Saturday will bring a rain and snow combination to the area as we’ll be cooling things down again.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s. Sunday will have a lot of clouds around with highs near 40.

Then Monday could bring us a slight chance of a little light rain and snow with highs in the low 40s.