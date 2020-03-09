Around Siouxland: Wine & Chocolate Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Alzheimer's Association is once again hosting its Wine & Chocolate Festival.

This year the event is being held in the Sioux City area and in Le Mars, Iowa. During the event, there'll be seven different winemakers from across the U.S. as well as a meal featuring several courses with wines paired for each culinary experience.

Money raised at the event funds research to find treatment and a cure to Alzheimer's. It also helps programs and services in Siouxland, such as caregiver support groups, educational opportunities and other services meant to help those struggling with Alzheimer's.

The Le Mars event on March 26 is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the one in Sioux City on March 27.

It'll be held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dakota Dunes. Tickets are available online at alz.org/oth and by calling Program Specialist Acacia Deadrick at (712) 454-5034 or Development Specialist Jill Madsen.