Boyden-Hull dominant in state tourney opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Top-seeded Boyden-Hull won their opening game at the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament, beating eighth-seeded Woodward-Granger, 57-26.

Boyden-Hull shot 53% in the first quarter and led 18-7 after the opening frame. The Comets held Woodward-Granger to just 22% shooting in the first half and led by 16 at halftime, 27-11. The Comets outscored the Hawks 18-9 in the third quarter to build a 45-20 lead going to the fourth.

Keyton Moser led Boyden-Hull with 17 points. Andrew Frick added 11 and Tanner Te Slaa was in double figures with ten points.

"That was a tremendous defensive effort," said head coach Bill Francis. "I think we held their two top scorers to a total of eight points. When you can take away their first two options, that's a great job for our kids defesively."

"It was really fun. It's fun when we can get steals, get stops and get out and run," said Moser. "Just hold them to very few points and very small shooting percentage."

Boyden-Hull (22-3) will play in the Class 1A quarterfinals Wednesday at 6:30 against either Camanche or Monticello, who play their opening round game Tuesday morning.