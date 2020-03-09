Building collapses in Holstein overnight Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Monday morning an abandoned building collapsed in downtown Holstein.

The building is located at 110 East 2nd Street.

The Holstein City Administrator says the building is privately owned and was abandoned at the time of the collapse.

Ownership of the building changed hands in the past six months and the owner was evaluating what to do with the building.

A few surrounding businesses were without power and gas while MidAmerican was working in the area.

City officials say they are working with the owner and Iowa Department of Natural Resources to ensure the area is cleaned up safely.