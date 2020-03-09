Cooler with rain chances to kick off the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a warm and sunny weekend.

But as we head into our Monday, we can expect some changes.

The day starts off with rain chances, possibly mixed with some snow.

This could last into the mid afternoon.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.

The high will be in the mid 40s, you might want to pull out those jackets we put away this weekend.

The one improvement we will see today, is some lighter winds.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day, but slightly warmer, with a high near 50.

Late day Tuesday brings another chance of rain, which continues into the nighttime.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 50s.

Thursday will also be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Friday will see a few more clouds, with a high in the low 50s.

Friday night brings a chance of rain and snow, which will continue into Saturday.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid 40s.