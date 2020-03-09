Coronavirus case confirmed in Pottawattamie County, IA

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Pottawattamie County Health Department has confirmed the first local case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

A press conference will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, at Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency located in Council Bluffs.

Local health systems, along with representatives from the health department will be available for questions.

The new case followed an announcement Sunday of Iowa's first COVID-19 cases, as three individuals from Johnson County had tested positive for the virus. All had recently taken a cruise in Egypt and were recovering at home.

As of Monday afternoon, Iowa has 8 positive cases of coronavirus.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here to visit KTIV's "Coronavirus Information Page."