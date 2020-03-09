Gas line struck as crews were working to repair water main break causing a leak

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A gas line was struck early Monday in the 3900 block of Sylvian Way in Sioux City.

City crews were working to repair a water main break in the area when a gas line was struck.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said that no one had to be evacuated as the breeze this morning was keeping the gas from causing elevated levels in the area.

MidAmerican Energy is on the scene has capped the broken line and is working on getting the line repaired.