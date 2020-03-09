Gov. Reynolds signs disaster proclamation following additional coronavirus cases in Iowa

(KTIV) -- Gov. Reynolds has signed a "Proclamation of Disaster Emergency," activating the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.

The proclamation was signed Monday after several more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Iowa.

The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

On Monday, the Iowa Department of Health indicated five additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa residents. The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa up to 8.

All the cases so far are related to travel, and everyone is currently recovering at home in isolation.

The IDPH says individuals in four of the new cases reside in Johnson County. All of them are older adults, between 61 to 80 years old, and were on the same Egyptian cruise as the previous three positive cases in Johnson County announced Sunday.

The remaining individual lives in Pottawattamie County, is a middle-aged adult, between 41 to 60 years old and recently traveled to California.

Health officials say COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, in Dec. 2019, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries including the U.S. The first presumptive positive cases in Iowa were identified on March 8.

As more cases of COVID-19 appear across Iowa the IDPH has provided the following information to keep residents informed.

WHAT IS KNOWN

The virus causing COVID-19 is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified and causes a respiratory illness ranging from a mild cold-like illness to severe respiratory disease.

Similar to influenza, the people who are most likely to have severe disease and complications from COVID-19 are believe to be the very old, very young and those with other chronic or underlying medical conditions.

There is no vaccine or treatment currently available for COVID-19, so prevention is very important.

Currently, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. However, experts predict there will eventually be community spread. IDPH, Sac County Public Health and East Sac County Community School District are preparing for when/if this happens.

HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS

COVID-19 is believed to spread primarily the same way the common cold or flu spreads—through respiratory droplets that are produced when someone coughs or sneezes.

People who are most at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 are those who have been in close contact (within about 6 feet) with someone who has the disease.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

