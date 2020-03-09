Governor Ricketts Discusses Flood Recovery in Nebraska

One year ago, Nebraska suffered one of the greatest natural flooding disasters in the state's history.

An estimated $1.3 billion dollars worth of damage was done across the state, with $440 million dollars in crop losses, and $400 million in cattle losses.

Thousands of people in more than 100 cities across the state were evacuated, with six losing their lives in the flooding.



Governor Pete Ricketts says in spite of it all, seeing the entire state band together to help each other was one of the finest hours in the state's history.



Gov. Ricketts said, "With additional weather, we might have additional flooding. We could have a heavy rainstorm or something light that. Groundwater is still very high, river levels are still very high. There is still a lot of precipitation that has fallen into the mountains that is coming through Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. So we are still at risk, and we want people to be prepared."

Nebraska has seen warmer temperatures so far this year so more flooding is possible.

Ricketts said a long-term recovery plan for the state will be out this summer.