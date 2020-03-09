Local blood donation center adds restrictions for potential donors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- According to local medical professionals, even those without flu-like symptoms still feel the need to quarantine themselves. But staffers with Lifeserve Blood Center in Sioux City say they encourage the opposite from those with a clean bill of health.

Community Relations Coordinator, Claire DeRoin said that not much has changed, they maintain various cleaning routines to equipment, furniture, and other surfaces and items donors come in contact with.

They have made a few changes, but most of those come with the potential donor questionnaire.

The Lifeserve Blood Center is asking blood donors if they have traveled to China, Iran, or Italy in the last 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has.

Donors who have been in contact with someone who has had the coronavirus in the last 14 days must refrain from giving blood for 28 days.

"We pretty much would defer anyone who may have had any chance of coming in contact with this. Beyond that, we have screening that we would do on the blood donations themselves. We run 15 individual tests on every signal blood donation. So safety is our top priority, keeping the blood supply strong is our top priority," said DeRoin.

DeRoin also said LifeServe Blood Center is urging healthy donors who have not been to China or had contact with someone who has in the past 14 days to schedule appointments and continue donating.