Number of positive coronavirus cases in Iowa rises to 8

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- New information released from the Iowa Department of Health lists 8 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three of those cases are in Johnson County in eastern Iowa. While another one has been confirmed in western Iowa's Pottawattamie County.

The locations of the other 4 cases have not been released.

According to the DPH, 32 people in Iowa have tested negative, and 11 people's test results are still pending.

The office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says they will be releasing more information on the new cases in the near future.

Health officials say for most people coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.