Police pursuit in Spencer leads to multiple drug arrests

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Multiple people have been arrested on drug charges after a police pursuit in Spencer, Iowa.

According to the Spencer Police Department, on March 6 at about 11:30 a.m. police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of East 8th Street in Spencer.

Spencer police say they were trying to stop the vehicle because 37-year-old Lonnie Whitford of Spencer had active warrants for his arrest.

Police say the vehicle did not stop for police but instead led them on a pursuit in town.

During the pursuit, police allege a passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Wesley Lloyd of Spencer, was seen throwing a white powder out of the window.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of East 13th Street with Whitford exiting the vehicle and leading police on a foot pursuit. Police say the pursuit ended with Whitford being tased.

The same day, going off information obtained during the pursuit, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of 4th Avenue East in Spencer.

Due to the results of the search warrant, multiple people face charges.

Whitford faces multiple charged of possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a charge of interference with official acts causing bodily injury and several more.

He is being held at the Clay County Jail without bond.

Lloyd was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and interference with official acts.

Lloyd was brought to the Clay County jail where he was seen by the magistrate.

After the search warrant, 34-year-old Jasmine Bauer of Spencer was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance marijuana and served a Clay County warrant for violation of probation.

Bauer is currently being held on a $2,000 bond.

Spencer police say 51-year-old Freddie Lee Jr. of Hartley, Iowa was charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

Also charged by Spencer police was 31-year-old Jerry Lockhart Jr. of Estherville, Iowa who was served an Emmet County arrest warrant for violation of probation.