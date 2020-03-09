Primghar man sentenced for stealing 55 guns from recently deceased father

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KTIV) -- A convicted felon from Primghar, Iowa, has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after leaving his family, who were at a hospital grieving his father’s death, broke into his mother’s house and stole 55 guns.

45-year-old Thomas Robert Ginger Jr. received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Court documents show Ginger was previously convicted for sponsoring a gathering for use of drugs. He has also been convicted for OWI four times.

Authorities say when Ginger learned of his father's death, he left his grieving family at the hospital, drove two miles to his mother's home and kicked in the exterior door.

Once inside, Ginger broke through another door into an interior "gun room" and stole 55 firearms that had belonged to his father's Federal Firearm Licensee business.

Ginger also took $7,700 in cash and a briefcase containing a coin collection.

Authorities say Ginger hid the guns in a car at one person's home and hid the money underneath a sink at his home.

When law enforcement confronted Ginger about the crime he initially lied about his whereabouts and involvement. Later, after the weapons were discovered, he confessed.

Ginger was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.

He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ginger will self-report to federal prison.