Remsen St. Mary’s boys lose heartbreaker in state opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St. Mary's lost their opening round game at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament Monday, falling to West Fork, 55-53. Senior Brayden Vold scored the winning basket with under two seconds left in the game to deny the Hawks a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals.

The contest was close all afternoon. It was tied 18-18 after a quarter but Remsen St. Mary's led 30-29 at the half on a basket by Spencer Schorg. The Hawks built a ten-point lead in the third quarter but West Fork rallied to tie the game again at 41-41 going to the fourth quarter.

"There's just no words to describe how we're feeling right now," said Shorg. "We've all put in so much work. We've all been there for each other and I'm just so proud that I can call myself part of this St. Mary's team."

Schorg led St. Mary's with 19 points and Skyler Waldschmitt added 12 points. Jakob Washington led West Fork with 12 points.

The third-seeded Hawks end their season at 22-4. Sixth-seeded West Fork will play second-seeded Bishop Garrigan in the 1A semifinal Wednesday at 3:45.