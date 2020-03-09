River Flood Warning from MON 3:20 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Thursday afternoon…

The Flood Warning continues for

The West Fork Des Moines River at Estherville, or From the

Iowa-Minnesota border…to near Wallingford.

* Until Thursday afternoon.

* At 3:00 AM Monday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above Flood

Stage.

* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Forecast…rise to 11.2 feet, or 1.2 feet above Flood Stage,

Tuesday evening. Then begin falling and go below Flood Stage

Thursday afternoon.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, Mike Mickelson Park South of Iowa 9 is

inundated.

&&