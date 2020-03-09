River Flood Warning from WED 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* from late Tuesday night to Friday morning.
* At 08AM Monday the stage was 20.05 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 4 AM Wednesday and crest near
20.7 feet by Wednesday March 11. The river will fall below flood
stage by Thursday March 12.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.
