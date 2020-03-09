River Flood Warning from WED 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Union County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Big Sioux River At Akron.
* from Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.
* At 09AM Monday the stage was 15.69 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 7 PM Wednesday and crest near
16.2 feet by Thursday March 12. The river will fall below flood
stage by Friday March 13.
* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with
significant flooding of agricultural lands.
&&