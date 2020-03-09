River Flood Warning from WED 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* from Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.

* At 09AM Monday the stage was 15.69 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 7 PM Wednesday and crest near

16.2 feet by Thursday March 12. The river will fall below flood

stage by Friday March 13.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with

significant flooding of agricultural lands.

&&