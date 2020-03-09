River Flood Warning until MON 2:12 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.

* until Monday March 16.

* At 07AM Monday the stage was estimated at 15.10 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Sunday March 15.

* At stages near 15.0 feet…Highway 19 south of Centerville could

start flooding if the levees fail.

