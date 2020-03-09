River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* until further notice.

* At 11AM Monday the stage was 12.82 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 12.9 feet by Tuesday March 10

then begin falling. Additional rises later this week will see the

river reach 14.0 feet by Sunday with further rises still possible.

&&