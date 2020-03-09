River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Near Scotland.

* until further notice.

* At 11AM Monday the stage was 14.78 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 15.7 feet by

Sunday March 15. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 15.5 feet…431st Avenue is flooded where it crosses

the river in northwestern Yankton County.

