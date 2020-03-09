River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Yankton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Near Scotland.
* until further notice.
* At 11AM Monday the stage was 14.78 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 15.7 feet by
Sunday March 15. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 15.5 feet…431st Avenue is flooded where it crosses
the river in northwestern Yankton County.
