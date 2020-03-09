Sioux City School Board discusses possible boundary changes for Sioux City Elementary Schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Changes could be coming to boundaries that dictate which elementary school Sioux City students attend.

The goal of Monday night's discussion of boundaries for some Sioux City elementary schools was about balancing student capacity at four buildings.

Under the recommendation, there will be a slight boundary change between Leeds and Bryant Elementary Schools, and Hunt and Irving Elementary Schools.

School board leaders say these changes would help balance out the number of students at each school.

But, even if the board approves the recommendation, changes would not be immediate.

"These would be phased in over a number of years. So, they wouldn't actually affect any children who are currently in an elementary school. So, that if they're at an elementary school now they wouldn't be asked to move. It's just as new people come into the elementary schools within those boundary areas, they would be assigned to the ones that would be under the new boundary recommendations," said Jeremy Saint, president of the School Board.

The board will approach the topic again at the next meeting, on March 23rd, and hear any citizen concerns. The board will vote on the boundary changes at its April 14th meeting.

For more information on the boundary changes click here.