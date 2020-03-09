Siouxland law enforcement warns of coronavirus-related scams

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While coronavirus is on the minds of many people, local law enforcement says it's important to be on the lookout for potential scams that take advantage of people's desire to learn more.

They say scammers will take advantage of people's fears to get personal information and money.

According to officers with the Sioux City Police Department, there have been several reports in Siouxland of cyber-criminals sending out emails, text messages, and phone calls, from people claiming to be experts on the latest information surrounding coronavirus.

They say clicking links in emails and text messages from sources you don't know is the first step toward stopping further scams.

Officer Andrew Dutler says these scams will be formatted like any others; they will offer news on coronavirus but request personal information to access it.

"When it comes to links and the information you should be looking at we always recommend that people go out and they do independent research and they look into things on their own. So for the coronavirus specifically, you'd want to go to the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, for all the appropriate updates on coronavirus," said Dutler.

Sioux City police say if you receive a call, text or email, that could be a potential scam, block the contact right away and delete the message.